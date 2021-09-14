Endangered/Missing Child Alert canceled for one-year-old Tippah County boy

UPDATE:

TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), the Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Christian Lee Bowen has been canceled. He has been located and is safe.

TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a one-year-old Tippah County boy.

According to MBI, Christian L. Bowen, of Walnut, was last seen on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, around 2:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of County Road 100 in Tippah County. He was wearing a diaper.

Bowen is described as three feet tall, weighs 27 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you know where he is located, contact the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department at 662-512-2139.