HORN LAKE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 17-year-old Angela Gail Kirk and two-day-old Kyron Legend Kirk, of Horn Lake.

Angela is described as five feet five inches tall, weights 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown and green hair. She was last seen wearing a pink sleeveless shirt and green and black pajama pants.

Kyron was last seen wearing a blue baby cap, a white onesie with multi-colored stars, and white socks.

According to MBI, the two were last seen June 27, 2022, in the 1500 block of Goodman Road in Horn Lake around 6:00 p.m.

Angela Gail Kirk (Courtesy: MBI)

Kyron Legend Kirk (Courtesy: MBI)

If anyone has information regarding their whereabouts, contact the Horn Lake Police Department at 662-393-6174.