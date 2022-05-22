OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued an an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 13-year-old Deandria Johnson of Ocean Springs.

MBI officials said Johnson is five feet and nine inches tall, with brown eyes and long, black and curly hair. She was last seen around 10:40 a.m. on Bienville Boulevard on Saturday, May 21. She was wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.

Deandria Johnson, (Courtesy: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation).

Anyone with information about Johnson’s location can call the Ocean Springs Police Department at (228)-875-2211.