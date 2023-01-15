WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for 16-year-old Montevious Goss of Louisville in Winston County.

MBI officials said he is five feet and eight inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown braided hair and brown eyes.

They said he was last seen around 7:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Dean Drive in Winston County on Wednesday, January 11. He was getting into a green Dodge single-cab pickup.

Anyone with information about Goss’ location can call the Louisville Police Department at (662)-773-3511 or 911.