VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued an endangered or missing child alert for Zarriah McKay Anderson of Vicksburg, in Warren County.

MBI officials said Anderson is12-years-old, four feet and ten inches tall, 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on High Hill Drive in Warren County around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 5. She was wearing an off-white long sleeve shirt, blue sweatpants and a purple backpack.

Anyone with information about Anderson can call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-636-1761.