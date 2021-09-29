Energy Efficiency Day in Mississippi set for October 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During a special call meeting held on Wednesday, the Mississippi Public Service Commission unanimously voted to declare the first Wednesday in October as Energy Efficiency Day in Mississippi.

“In Mississippi, we now have a variety of clean, renewable energy resources available to our residents like solar, nuclear and wind,” Chairman Dane Maxwell said. “Energy Efficiency Day celebrates the public and private investments being made in renewables and the benefits they bring to our utility infrastructure and our state as a whole.”

National Clean Energy Week (NCEW) is an annual awareness week to recognize the value of clean energy including abundant job opportunities, economic growth, energy independence, consumer choice, lower energy prices, and a cleaner environment.

NCEW also recognizes rapidly accelerating innovation within energy efficiency and energy storage.