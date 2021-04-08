Entergy gives over $1.5M to Mississippi nonprofits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Corporation and the Entergy Charitable Foundation announced they have contributed more than $235,000 to dozens of nonprofit organizations in the state during the fourth quarter of 2020.

According to Entergy, the local funds are part of Entergy’s 2020 total contributions of more than $1.5 million to Mississippi nonprofit groups. In all, Entergy gave $18.9 million to nonprofit organizations across its service area. The grants funded more than $3.3 million in COVID-19 relief giving and more than $1.1 million in hurricane/disaster relief giving. Other grants supported initiatives ranging from education and workforce development, to poverty solutions, the arts and community improvement efforts.

The contributions in Mississippi include: