JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi announced the launch of an annual program designed to help residents stay cool and pay their bills.

Entergy’s 22nd annual “Beat the Heat” program provides bill payment assistance, fans and energy efficiency kits and support from local community partners to help hundreds of residential customers.

For Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi’s president and CEO, this program relieves the stress of many who struggle to keep the lights on and their house cool.

“We recognize the economic challenges our communities are facing, and we are doing everything we can to help them prepare for the summer heat and manage their Entergy bills,” Fisackerly said.

Entergy Mississippi is also equipping residential customers with information and tools to reduce the impact of high summer temperatures and increased energy usage, including partnering with community action agencies to:

Commit more than $520,000 to its The Power to Care program, which provides bill assistance to older adults and customers with disabilities.

Sponsor community cooling centers for customers in Hinds and Sunflower counties.

Purchase air conditioning units and fans for customers in the Mississippi Delta and Desoto, Amite, Pike, Walthall, and Wilkinson counties.

Sponsor water activities for children in DeSoto County.

Commit $1 million to distribute free energy efficiency kits to customers.

For more information about Entergy Mississippi’s “Beat the Heat” program, visit www.entergy.com/answers.