JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi launched a new child savings account program at the Children’s Foundation of Mississippi Summit.

Kids to College is a program that will donate $60,000 to help low and moderate income Mississippi families establish 1,200 child savings accounts. Eligible families can sign up for a Kids to College my529 account with the help of our community partners and a $50 match from Entergy.

“Kids to College is an investment in the future of our young people and the future of Mississippi,” said Haley Fisackerly, president and CEO, Entergy Mississippi. “We’ve been a leader in helping advance the support for education and workforce development in the state for years and are excited to be extending that legacy by launching this program for all of Entergy right here in Mississippi. It will help ensure our children will have an equal chance at achieving their dreams.”

A child savings account is a savings account designed specifically for postsecondary education. These accounts allow families to put money away to start saving for their children to attend a two- or four-year college, trade school or technical school.

Families may sign up for a Kids to College my529 account for each child under age 16. Eligibility requirements to qualify for Entergy’s $50 match include:

Must be an Entergy customer.

Families must meet income thresholds of either single parent or guardians with up to $52,000 annual income or dual earner households with $60,000 annual income.

The child savings account must reach a $50 balance to receive the matching funds.

Eligible individuals can sign up for an account through the Kids to College and Children’s Foundation of Mississippi program portal here.