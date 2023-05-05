JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As summer temperatures approach, Entergy Mississippi made a $1.5 million commitment to help customers manage their energy bills. Officials said the effort is an extension of the company’s Operation Bill Assist, which launched in 2022.

The additional commitment includes $1 million in free energy efficiency kits, more than $520,000 in emergency bill assistance for older adults and customers with disabilities and 100 community events in honor of the company’s centennial anniversary.

“We’re continuing to give back to our customers because we know there are multiple factors that can affect their bills,” said Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi president and CEO. “We hope these tools and services will help our customers, especially those in vulnerable communities, save money.”

Officials said the kits, which are available to all customers, can save customers as much as $300 annually.

In honor of Entergy Mississippi’s 100 anniversary, the company will partner with community action agencies, non-profits, schools and others to volunteer and distribute the free kits at 100 community events this year. Customers can also order a kit for free at www.msentergysolutions-marketplace.com.

“Strong and vibrant communities are a key component in Entergy’s path to becoming the premier utility,” said Drew Marsh, Entergy chairman and CEO. “We want our customers to be successful and our shareholders are making a significant impact in Mississippi by extending their help. Because when customers thrive, so do our communities.”