JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi customers will see a decrease in their monthly bill in July 2023.

This comes after the Mississippi Public Service Commission unanimously approved a reduction of $7.08 for a typical residential customer using 1,000 kWh beginning for the month of July.

“In light of much lower natural gas prices and in an attempt to help reduce costs for customers throughout the hot summer months when energy bills are at their peak due to high electricity usage, the Commission recognizes the challenges and seeks solutions for customers during this time,” Commissioner Brent Bailey said.

Bailey said customers should practice energy efficiency to help offset the electricity used to cool their homes.

“As summer heats up and customers use more electricity to cool their homes, we continue to remind Mississippians that even taking simple steps can reduce energy consumption and maintain more affordable energy bills,” he stated.

Some energy efficiency tips include:

Change air filters . Air filters on some air conditioning units require monthly cleaning or replacing.

. Air filters on some air conditioning units require monthly cleaning or replacing. Setting the thermostat to 78 degrees or the highest comfortable temperature. Every degree lower than 78 can raise a bill as much as 3%.

Every degree lower than 78 can raise a bill as much as 3%. Use fans to cool off. Ceiling fans, box fans and oscillating fans use very little electricity to circulate the air. Make sure ceiling fans are rotating in the right direction – counter-clockwise during summer – to push cooler air down into the room. Be sure to turn all fans off in unused rooms.