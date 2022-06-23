JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, June 23, the Mississippi Public Service Commission (MPSC) announced Entergy Mississippi customers would receive credits on their energy bill as early as this summer. They would also receive credits on future bill reductions over the next several years.

This is part of a $300 million settlement Entergy reached with MPSC.

Earlier this week, Entergy officials and MPSC commissioners approved the settlement agreement that ends Mississippi’s part in multi-state rate proceedings before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission involving the customer rate impacts of Grand Gulf Nuclear Station.

Entergy operates Grand Gulf and owns 90% of the station under its subsidiary, System Energy Resources, Inc.

According to Entergy, customers will see these benefits in three ways:

An estimated $200 million of the benefits will be used to offset high fuel prices being incurred to generate electricity. Fuel costs are passed through directly to customers with no profit to the company.

An estimated $35 million of the benefits will be provided as lump sum bill credits to each Entergy Mississippi customer this year. The $35 million benefit results in a one-time credit of approximately $80 for Entergy Mississippi’s residential customers.

Customers will receive the remaining benefits of the settlement in the coming years in the form of lower bills than they otherwise would see.

In addition, Entergy Mississippi customers have already received another $50 million in bill credits through prior refunds made during the FERC proceedings.

Entergy officials said they will work closely with the MPSC to make sure the customer bill credits for its more than 461,000 customers in Mississippi are implemented as soon as possible.