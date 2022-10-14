JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi is offering a one-time bill assistance credit to some electric customers who meet certain criteria.

The credit is part of a $3.2 million Operations Bill Assist program to help low-income customers in Mississippi lower the cost of their bills and is funded with $1.1 million, according to Entergy officials.

“The economy and inflation are key factors of what is causing fuel costs to rise. Over 300,000 Mississippians qualify for the $150 one-time bill assist, but approximately 12% apply for it,” said Haley Fisackerly, president of Entergy Mississippi.

Beginning at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 19, qualifying customers will be able to apply online at entergybillhelp.com for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill.

The funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis. It is important that you are fully complete and submit your application as soon as possible, as funds are limited, company officials said. Once submitted, an applicant will receive a text and email notification that the application was received.

Once the application is reviewed, applicants will receive another text and email notification about the status of the request. Most applications will be reviewed and determined in about 30 days.

Qualifications:

Photo ID (driver’s license or state-issued ID, passport)

One of the following income options for each income earner age 18 or older:

The first page of the 2021 tax return(s)

2021 Form W-2(s)

Last paystub(s)

Social Security Administration 1099 or 1042S form(s) or benefit determination letters

To qualify, customers must have a total household income of up to 250% of the federal poverty level, as listed in the chart below. Eligibility requirements are by household size and income.

For more information and to submit an application, visit ms-ramp.com or call 1-888-725-0063.