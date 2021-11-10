Entergy Mississippi to replace some natural gas plants with renewable energy alternatives

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Entergy Mississippi announced they plan to replace some of the company’s natural gas plants with 1,000 megawatts of renewable energy, like solar energy, over the next five years.

They said the “Economic Development with Green Energy” (EDGE) plan will give Mississippi an edge in recruiting new industry and give customers a hedge against natural gas prices.

They estimate that the EDGE plan will increase the company’s total renewable energy power generation from less than 1% to 17% in three years and almost one-third in five years.

According to Entergy Mississippi leaders, the plan will bring new construction jobs and new tax revenue to local communities. They said implementing this plan will also decrease the company’s greenhouse gas emissions.

“Entergy’s new power generation plan will help put Mississippi in an even better position to recruit job creators and contribute to our state’s economic growth,” said Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.).

Company leaders said they plan to take finalized project plans to the Mississippi Public Service Commission in 2022.