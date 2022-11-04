JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi announced Friday that it has designated a federal attorney to focus on environmental justice and public health.

U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner said that Assistant U.S. Attorney Rob Coleman will serve as the office’s environmental justice coordinator. Joyner said the move is part of a “new initiative to address environmental justice and public health concerns in the Northern District of Mississippi.”

“Strong and fair enforcement of environmental and public health laws protects our precious natural resources and ensures a healthy environment for everyone to live, learn, play, and work,” Joyner said in a news release. “Your reporting of environmental and public health concerns supports environmental protection, environmental justice, and helps us protect the community from harmful violations of federal health and safety laws.”

The office said its efforts are part of a broader U.S. Department of Justice environmental justice plan aimed at remedying environmental violations committed against “underserved communities that have been historically marginalized and overburdened, including low-income communities, communities of color, and Tribal and Indigenous communities.”

In May, the Biden administration announced a wide-ranging enforcement strategy to hold industrial polluters accountable for damage to poor and minority communities.