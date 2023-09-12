COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) said stolen equipment from Coahoma County was recovered in Shelby County, Tennessee.

Officials said on Friday, September 1, a Coahoma County farmer reported a trailer loaded with a tote container of Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) and pumping system was stolen.

On Saturday, September 2, a possible suspect was identified. On Sunday, September 3, MALTB investigators along with Shelby County deputies located the stolen items at a home in Shelby County.

Investigators were able to recover the stolen items.

“This is an ongoing investigation; suspects have been identified and charges will be forthcoming,” said MALTB Director Dean Barnard. “I want to thank all of the law enforcement involved for working the long hours that led to this recovery.”

The MALTB is the law enforcement division of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC).