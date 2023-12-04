POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office says that an escaped inmate from Mississippi was found in Port Arthur, Texas.

On Dec. 2, the sheriff’s office said deputies were searching the area of US 190 westbound near Riverstation Road for Ryan Young around 9:30 p.m.

Young reportedly led officers on a car chase before abandoning the car and escaping on foot. The sheriff’s office told residents to lock their doors and call 911 if they saw anything.

Deputies announced the next day that the search was suspended and said they believed he was no longer in the area.

At 11:54 a.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office said that it was confirmed Young had crossed state lines into Texas and was identified by authorities.