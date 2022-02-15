JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) announced escapee Michael Floyd Wilson was captured in Harrison County on Tuesday, February 15.

MDOC Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Communications Leo Honeycutt said Michael Wilson was able to escape by climbing over a fence on the south side of the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) on Saturday, February 12.

He said Wilson then went to a subdivision near the prison and found someone to call an ambulance for him. He was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson where he was treated for about five hours.

Richland police said they unknowingly made contact with Wilson later the same day. Police called an ambulance for him again and he was taken back to UMMC where he was treated a second time.

Honeycutt said several officers have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

In July 2018, Wilson escaped from South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville and was captured two days later in Ocean Springs.

He is serving life on three of eight convictions, including two homicides/murders, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, burglary and escape, in Jackson, Harrison, and Greene counties.

The Associated Press contribute to this report.