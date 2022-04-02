OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – An estate gift made to the University of Mississippi (UM) will benefit students studying law, medicine and education.

Taylor Webb, a 1950 UM School of Law graduate, and his wife Sue Webb are the gift’s benefactors. Taylor Webb practiced law for 40 years, focusing on estate and land title litigation. Sue Taylor worked as her husband’s secretary. They retired together in 1990.

“We decided it would be divided between the School of Law and the School of Education because Taylor practiced law and also believed very strongly in public education,” said Sue Webb.

When Taylor Webb died in July 2017, his wife decided to include the UM Medical Center in their estate plans.

“I’m very encouraged by the thing I read about UMMC, and I think the state of Mississippi needs a good teaching hospital like that. I want our gift to help healthcare students continue to experience the hands-on training that UMMC provides,” said Sue Webb.

The gift will provide scholarships for students in the schools of Law, Medicine and Education.