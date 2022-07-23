BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The Biloxi Police Department will host the “Healing for Hendrix” Fish Fry Fundraiser to benefit an officer’s son, who is potentially facing an aggressive brain tumor at six-years-old.

Justin Branning, a Biloxi police officer, and Amanda Branning, a Long Beach police officer, are the parents of Hendrix Branning. On Monday, July 18, Justin and Amanda took Hendrix to the emergency room for dizziness and the inability to function normally with his right arm and leg.

Hendrix was immediately taken to the University of South Alabama’s Children Hospital for further treatment. After extensive testing, Hendrix may face the diagnosis of a high grade glioma, low grade glioma or diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma. This means he may have a brain tumor that’s aggressive and hard to treat because it’s attached to the part of the brain that controls breathing, blood pressure and heart rate.

Hendrix is facing multiple procedures, chemotherapy and radiation treatments. His family expects several neurosurgeon visits and consults and hundreds of tests in his future.

The Brannings live in Gulfport, which is over 70 miles away from where Hendrix is hospitalized. They are also caring for their other six children, who range in age from 4 to 17.

The fish fry fundraiser will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 29 at the Lopez-Quave Public Safety Center at 170 Porter Avenue in Biloxi.

Donations can also be made to the Branning family here.