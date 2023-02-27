A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White announced a former employee of Jackson County has been convicted of two counts of embezzlement.

Jonathan Smith was arrested for embezzlement last year.

White said Smith stole road maintenance equipment and two catalytic converters from Jackson County taxpayers. He was also issued a $3,549.79 demand letter.

“Thank you to the investigators and prosecutors in this case. We will continue to protect taxpayers against misuse of their property, big and small,” said White.

Smith was convicted of a felony offense and will not be able to handle public money again.

