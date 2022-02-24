GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A former police officer for a Mississippi city has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for stealing money from multiple people during traffic stops, searches and arrests and for making false statements to a federal agent.

Dustin Rambo, 34, of Fulton, Mississippi, was charged with four counts of depriving individuals of rights while acting under color of law as a law enforcement officer, court documents show. Rambo, who worked for the City of Booneville Police Department, was also charged with one count of making false statements to a federal agent, which is a felony offense, records show.

He pleaded guilty to all counts.

Chief U.S. District Judge Debra M. Brown sentenced Rambo on Wednesday to 16 months in prison, followed by a year of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

“We value our law enforcement partners and are fortunate to work with many honorable men and women who are committed to serving their communities, helping others and seeking justice. However, no member of law enforcement is above the law and our office will prosecute and hold accountable those who would abuse their badge for personal gain and to take advantage of the public whom they are sworn to serve and protect,” U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner said.

“Dustin Rambo took advantage of his position as a trusted law enforcement officer to prey on those he swore to keep safe. Deprivation of the right to be free of unreasonable search and seizure is unacceptable and will not go unpunished,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Jermicha L. Fomby added.