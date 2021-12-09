Executive director of Mississippi Public Broadcasting announces retirement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 10 years, Ronnie Agnew, the executive director of Mississippi Public Broadcasting, is leaving the agency to become general manager of WOSU, the public media station in Columbus, Ohio.

“Mississippi is and always will be my home,” said Agnew, who will be at MPB through December. “It was a very difficult decision not only to leave my home state, but also my MPB family. I have been blessed to work with a team of professionals who are passionate about telling Mississippi’s stories.”

During his time at MPB, he emphasized MPB’s responsibility to connect Mississippi’s diverse communities with programming that was responsible, informative, and educational.

“The Board of Directors will appoint an interim director by the end of the week to assume the duties of the agency while a national search is conducted to find his replacement,” said David Allen, the agency’s board chairman. “We are extremely grateful for Ronnie’s leadership and love for MPB. He has brought focus, purpose, and excellence to the executive director’s position. He’s earned the right to choose the path for his career and his family. We’re just happy that we were able to hold on to him for so long. The people at WOSU are fortunate to have him.”

Agnew, the second-longest serving executive director in MPB’s 51-year history, will replace WOSU’s longtime general manager Tom Rieland, who is retiring after leading the station.