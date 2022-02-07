BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A floral display supervisor at the Missouri Botanical Garden will take part in a public lecture.

The lecture is on March 21 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Mississippi State University Coastal Research and Extension Center.

Scace will speak about her work at the Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis. She develops, organizes and coordinates many exhibits and shows at the garden, including the world-renowned Annual Orchid Show.

Registration is $10 per person and includes admission and light refreshments. Seating is limited to 50 guests. To register online, visit the Extension Registration Portal. Registration closes March 14.