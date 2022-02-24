JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A&E Network greenlit the four-part limited documentary series “Exposing Parchman.”

The new series delves into the legal case filed against the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) and looks inside the decaying prison.

“In 2020, Roc Nation and Team Roc launched a fight to put a stop to the literal death sentences imposed on inmates through the inhumane, violent, and torturous conditions created by Parchman prison officials, stated Desiree Perez, CEO, Roc Nation. “We are honored to develop this series with A&E, Good Caper and ITV to continue to make sure the atrocities and history of Parchman are top of mind on a national stage.”

“Exposing Parchman” is produced by ITV America’s Good Caper Content, Roc Nation and Red Summer for A&E Network.