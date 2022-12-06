LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The leader of Express Grain Terminals LLC, which declared bankruptcy in 2021, was arrested by state law enforcement agents on Tuesday, December 6.

The Greenwood Commonwealth reported John Coleman, 46, has been charged with five counts of making false representations to defraud government and one count of false pretenses.

Coleman was arrested and transported to the Leflore County Jail. He posted bond and was released.

My office will continue to prosecute this case to the fullest and to work with other state and federal agencies, including the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Mississippi, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, to ensure the best possible outcome for the individuals and taxpayers harmed by the underlying fraud in this case. We will not make further public comment on this matter while it remains in active litigation. Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.)

The Attorney General’s Office announced the investigation into Coleman in February 2022 after the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) determined that the company had submitted falsified audit documents in order to renew its grain warehouse licenses.