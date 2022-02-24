GREENWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The federal and state law enforcement agents raided Greenwood facility, Express Grain Terminals LLC, due to allegations of fraud.

According to The Yazoo Herald, FBI agents and law enforcement representing the Mississippi attorney general were seen Thursday, February 24 on River Road Extended.

Law enforcement was also spotted at the Greenwood home of Express Grain president John Coleman on Robert E. Lee Drive.

According to the report, the company owes more than $156 million to farmers, banks and other entities.

Michelle Williams, a spokesperson with the Attorney General’s Office, said there is an ongoing investigation with Express Grain but could not comment further.