Extension Outdoor offers safety tips for backyard bird feeders

Clean bird feeders outside with warm, soapy water and soak them in a bleach solution of 9 parts water to 1 part bleach for 10 minutes. (Photo by MSU Extension Service/Adam T. Rohnke)

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – After an active year for disease-related wild bird deaths in the U.S., Extension Outdoor is advising people to follow safety practices when providing backyard feeders and water sources for wild birds this fall and winter.

The prevalence of the infectious diseases is often influenced by environmental stressors like weather, change in or loss of habitat, and reduced access to food and water. For example, harsh winters can reduce food and water availability for wild birds, causing them to concentrate at higher-than-normal levels at backyard feeders and water sources. Food and water can become contaminated with disease-causing organisms from their feces and spread easily among local bird populations.

This is what led to a salmonella outbreak among songbirds and 19 humans earlier this year across eight states. Humans contracted it through contact with contaminated bird feeders, dead birds or pets that had access to areas frequented by birds. One human case was confirmed in Mississippi. No bird cases were confirmed due to a lack of funding for surveillance.

The guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting bird feeders and water sources for wild birds are as follows: