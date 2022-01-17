Extra Table offering snack packs for kids in honor of MLK Day

Extra Table’s founder, Robert St. John, is all smiles over the Atmos “Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities” partnership. Getting good nutritious food to the 1 in 4 hungry Mississippians makes him happy. (Courtesy: Atmos Energy)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Extra Table and Atmos Energy partnered to provide snack packs to kids in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Atmos Energy provided Extra Table with a grant to be able to purchase healthy snacks. The snack packs include two grains, one fruit, apple juice and honey graham crackers.

“Food is a kid’s most basic need. If a kid is hungry, he’s not concentrating on school, studies, sports or friendships,” said Extra Table Founder Robert St. John.

The snack packs will be delivered to Extra Table food pantries and soup kitchens in the next two weeks.