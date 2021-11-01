Extra Table receives poultry donation to help feed Mississippi families

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) accepted a donation of truckloads of chicken and eggs from Mississippi’s poultry and egg companies on Monday. He directed the donation to the Hattiesburg-based Extra Table charity, which supplies food pantries and soup kitchens across the state.

“I am proud to direct the Mississippi Poultry Association’s generous donation of 575,000 servings of protein to Extra Table,” said Reeves. “Extra Table goes above and beyond throughout the state to make sure no family goes hungry, and their efforts are to be commended. I look forward to continue working with our partners to end hunger in Mississippi.”

This year’s donation is nearly 600,000 servings. Cal-Maine Foods donated eggs, Mar-Jac Poultry MS, Koch Foods, Peco Foods, Sanderson Farms, and Tyson Foods donated chicken. Amick Farms recently bought Wayne Farms’ Laurel plant and both companies are making donations.

“Our member companies donate tons of food locally throughout the year and after disasters, but once a year, they combine their efforts in this donation with a statewide impact to the governor,” said Mark Leggett, president of the Mississippi Poultry Association.