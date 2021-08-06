Eyeglass company expands its operations in south Mississippi

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — A multi-million-dollar expansion at a south Mississippi industrial park is expected to bring more jobs to the region, officials said.

The project at the Sunplex Industrial Park is scheduled to be finished next year.

An eyeglass manufacturer — Superior Optical Lab — is expanding its production and distribution center at the park.

The $10 million expansion will grow the Superior Optical Lab by more than 31,000 square feet, President and CEO Derek Bodart said.

The company will be offering jobs at a variety of skill levels.

The park is between Ocean Springs and Gautier.