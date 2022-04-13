JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) hosted a ceremony to honor the employees who lost their lives while working to maintain Mississippi highways.

The ceremony was held at MDOT’s Administration building in Jackson on Wednesday, April 13.

Families and friends of fallen MDOT employees attended the ceremony and a reception afterwards to remember their loved ones and their devotion to keeping Mississippi highways safe.

Names of all 48 fallen MDOT employees were read aloud by MDOT’s Chief Engineer Brian Ratliff at the ceremony. On Monday, to call attention to the life-and-death issues facing workers and the public in work zones, Governor Tate Reeves proclaimed April 11-15 as “Work Zone Awareness Week” in Mississippi.

“Each individual’s name that was just called should not have been on this list. Believe me when I say as a Commissioner that this is a family and that you, too, will forever be family with this department. We are with you today and in the future. This will always be an organization that is here for you. We thank you for what your family member did for the Department of Transportation and the State of Mississippi ,” said Commissioner Simmons to family members.