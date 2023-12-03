JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Shoppers at some Mississippi dollar stores may be entitled to a $25 gift card thanks to a class action settlement.

The settlement stems from a rodent infestation discovered at an Arkansas Family Dollar distribution center in 2022. It potentially tainted products ranging from food to cosmetics. There are numerous hazards associated with rodents including the potential presence of Salmonella. Family Dollar, owned by parent company Dollar Tree, issued a voluntary recall. It affected 404 stores in six states, including 119 in Mississippi.

According to the FDA, products covered by the 2022 retail-level recall included all:

drugs

medical devices

cosmetics

dietary supplements

human food products

animal (pet) food products.

The recall did not apply to products shipped directly to the stores by the distributor or manufacturer, such as all frozen and refrigerated items.

A settlement was reached between plaintiffs, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree to stop further litigation in Federal Court. You may be included in the settlement and entitled to a $25 gift card if:

You reside within Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, or Tennessee and

From January 1, 2020, through February 18, 2022, you purchased any product from an affected Family Dollar Store.

You have until January 9, 2024, to either submit a claim, opt out, or object to the settlement. Family Dollar Gift Cards from the settlement will be distributed if the United States District Court for the Western District of Tennessee grants final approval of the settlement and after any possible appeals are resolved. The Court has scheduled a final approval hearing to settle this case on April 5, 2024, at 10:00 a.m.

For more information on the settlement or to submit a claim, click here.