JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Family Dollars in Mississippi and six other states have closed temporarily due to a recall. Products have also been recalled after more than 1,000 rodents were found in an Arkansas distribution center.

The company issued the voluntary recall after rats were discovered at the West Memphis-Arkansas Distribution Center.

“They should have seen the rats before they got as bad as they got,” said Jackson shopper Marcellus Washington.

“You don’t know where they’re coming from. Some people have problems at home and are brining them to work with them. You could be shipping them off in the trucks, in the packages and in smaller places from the warehouse,” said Clinton shopper Marlon Smith.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) began an investigation into the facility following complaints from a consumer. The recalled products include food, cosmetics, animal food, medical devices and over-the-counter medication.

“I don’t think they should be worried, but they shouldn’t be buying it either,” said Washington.

The recall affects more than 100 stores in Mississippi. Jackson neighbors said the company needs to take action immediately due to the fact that rodent contamination can cause salmonella and other infectious diseases.

“Close it down, get it sanitized and sterilize it. Family Dollar is a good store, but they need to clean up what’s going on,” said Washington.

While shoppers said the affected stores need to be deep-cleaned, they worry that the closures could hit smaller communities the hardest.

“If a lot of them shut down at one time, it will be an impact. It will probably impact the community a lot. People that stay close to dollar stores, rather than grocery stores, they have to go further now,” said Smith.

Stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee are affected. If you purchased any of the recalled items, you are advised to throw them away. Family Dollar has not reported any illnesses from the impacted products, so far.

Click here to view a list of the closed Family Dollar stores.