TUNICA, Miss. (WREG) — A Mid-South family is devastated after a father of six was shot and killed outside a restaurant in Tunica County.

It’s been unbearable for the family of 35-year-old Jimmy Dotson known by loved ones in Tunica County as “He Man.” His girlfriend who didn’t want to be identified said she was with him when he was killed late Monday afternoon.

“For us, Jimmy was our life, our smile. It’s quiet without him. He was everything,” she said.

Deputies received a 911 call to Mexico Grill on Highway 61 North. The caller told them there was a fight and someone had been shot outside.

“We was eating and drinking. We talked about school,” Dotson’s girlfriend said. “It happened at a public place so they know exactly what went on.”

According to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, another man was also shot and taken to Regional One to be treated for non-critical injuries. Dotson died at the scene.

His girlfriend said he leaves behind six children and an adoring family that will miss his bright light.

“He was the life of the party. It didn’t matter who party it is,” she said. “I miss him. I love him. I want to hug him.”

Deputies said 43-year-old Cortez Wilkins from Tunica was developed as a person of interest. He was taken in for questioning. No charges have been announced, but Dotson’s family is hoping that soon changes as they seek justice.

“It need to be served. It will be,” Dotson’s girlfriend said.

We contacted the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office to learn if any charged have been filed. We were told an update will be given Wednesday afternoon.