MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of the woman who was shot and killed in the parking lot of an Amazon warehouse in Mississippi has reportedly retained civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump.

According to a release sent Friday afternoon, the family of Ebony Crockett has retained both Crump and Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales.

Crockett, 44, was shot to death at the Amazon warehouse in Horn Lake on June 3. The suspect was later identified as Corey D. Brewer.

Amazon officials confirmed Crockett worked at the warehouse, while Brewer was a former employee.

Hours after the shooting in Horn Lake, Brewer was shot to death by Memphis Police officers on I-40 and Whitten Road. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Brewer fired shots at officers during a traffic stop.

According to court documents, Crockett had a no contact order against Brewer. The order, which references claims of stalking and harassment, was issued on May 9 and served on June 2 in Poinsett County, Arkansas.

Crump claims Brewer waited for Crockett at the facility for more than two hours on the day of the shooting. Crump also claims the Amazon facility did not have “controlled access or security.”

In a statement, Crump says a lack of security contributed to Crockett’s death.