COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — A grieving Mississippi family prepares to bury their 10-year-old son who was killed in a hail of bullets on Christmas Eve.

Al’darius Nesbitt died when the car he and his brother were riding in was struck by gunfire in the Coahoma County town of Friars Point.

His father, Terrance Readus, says he is frustrated that no one has come forward claiming responsibility for the child’s murder.

“Every day, every hour, it hurts worse and worse. So I really don’t know. I’m just praying God hold me.” Readus said. “You all can’t have a heart if you haven’t turned yourself in because he didn’t deserve that. He was innocent, an innocent child, supposed to be living his life.”

The 10-year-old was in the back seat of his father’s car and his 14-year-old brother driving when the car was shot multiple times. Readus says he and his sons were visiting Friars Point to celebrate his birthday.

“They took my son on my actual birthday,” Readus said. “That’s something I got to deal with year in and year out, you know.”

Last week the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office said that Demetrice Henderson was the suspect responsible for the shooting.

However, this week a new sheriff has been sworn in and would only say more information will be coming within a few days.

“They’re working day in and day out and I just told them, I put my trust in them that they will find justice for him,” Readus said.

Readus says he has memories of cherished Christmas gifts that were meant for his son; a pair of Jordan Retro 4 tennis shoes and an Apple watch.

“He’ll never be able to wear his watch, he’ll never be able to wear these shoes,” Readus said. “All I can do is look at them for memories.”

Al’darius Nesbitt’s wake will be held on January 5 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Burial Funeral Home in Marks, Mississippi.

A public service is set for January 6 at 11 a.m. at the Quitman County Middle School Gymnasium, also in Marks, Mississippi.