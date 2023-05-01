ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White announced that the clerk for the City of Farmington surrendered herself to special agents from his office.

Debora Jackson has been charged with embezzlement and false entries.

Jackson has been accused of turning in fraudulent time cards, using sick/vacation leave that she did not have, and calculating overtime that was not in accordance with the Federal Labor Standards Act.

“We will continue to work with prosecutors on cases big and small to get results for the taxpayer,” said White. “Thank you to our investigators who uncovered this scheme and the prosecutors who sought charges based on our information.”

White said Jackson was served with a $36,183.30 demand letter at the time of her surrender.

Jackson faces 30 years in prison and more than $50,000 in fines if convicted on all counts.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.