RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Watermelon production in Mississippi is off to a good start in the early days of the harvest season, according to the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service.

“Right now, everything looks really good,” said Heath Steede, MSU Extension agent in George County. “They’re pulling them pretty hot and heavy right now.”

So far, weather conditions have been favorable. Fields have gotten the right mix of rain and clear skies.

Watermelons require a balance of rain, sun and warm weather to reach peak size and sweetness. Rains early in the growing season help melons grow to the proper size, but too much rain later on can introduce disease and cause the crop to ruin. Cloudy skies also reduce melon sweetness.

“Melon quality is good,” said Steede, who works with seven commercial growers in his county. “The dry weather we’ve been having hurts other crops, but for watermelons it has been what we needed. We haven’t had any excess water, which makes them less sweet.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Crop Progress and Condition Report issued June 12, watermelon quality is 67% good and 31% fair. Harvest is 10% complete compared to 7% at this time last year.

Growers have seen an average amount of disease but nothing out of the ordinary, Steede said.

Wholesale prices are not as good as in years past because of supply.

“There are a lot of watermelons across the Southeast this year,” Steede said. “No one is knocking down doors to buy this year. They are selling but for less money.”

Watermelon crops in north Mississippi will not be ready until around July 4.