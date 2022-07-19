OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Oxford police announced the department, along with the University Police Department, have partnered with the Oxford Field Office of the FBI and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office to find a missing University of Mississippi student.

Jimmie “Jay” Lee has been missing since July 8. He was last seen getting into his car at the Campus Walk Apartments in Oxford, Mississippi.

His 2014 black Ford Focus was discovered at the Molly Barr Trails Apartments.

University of Mississippi Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce released a statement about Lee’s disappearance.

To members of the university community, This is a distressing and difficult time for our university as the search continues for missing student Jimmie “Jay” Lee. The uncertainty that Jay’s parents, family, and friends are facing right now is unimaginable. I thank our campus and our community for keeping Jay and the Lee family close in their thoughts and prayers. University officials are in contact with Mr. and Mrs. Lee to provide support and comfort. I’ve appreciated working on several initiatives that Jay is leading as a student, and I know his parents are proud of his role as a highly engaged member of our campus community. To Jay’s friends and classmates, I encourage you to draw strength from coming together as a community and supporting one another. Please consider joining members of our community for the “Hope Rally for Jay Lee” organized by our Department of Social Work on Wednesday, July 20, at 7 p.m. at the flagpole in The Circle. I’m grateful to the investigators working this case, and I urge everyone to continue supporting them. They are following up on all leads. Please know that every lead matters to investigators. If you have any information that can help, you can contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400, University Police at 662-915-7234, or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477. Drs. Charlotte Pegues and Shawnboda Mead shared a list of services and resources in a recent message for those who need support at this time. We offer those services to help you as a member of our community. As the investigation continues, our university will continue to support the Lee family and the investigators in any way that we can. Our collective hope and prayer is for Jay’s safe return. Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce, University of Mississippi

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to Lee’s whereabouts.

If you can help, call the University of Mississippi Police Department at (662)-915-7234 or (662)-915-4911.