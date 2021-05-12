FBI Safe Streets Task Force arrests 13 on federal drug and firearms charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the FBI Jackson Safe Streets Task Force and Cleveland Police Department arrested 13 suspects on various federal drug distribution and weapons charges in the Delta and Jackson areas.

According to the FBI, the arrests come after an extensive investigation into violent street gang activity following an increase in violent crime in the Mississippi Delta and surrounding areas.

The 13 individuals who were taken into federal custody on Wednesday are:

Frederick Belvin, 31, of Cleveland.

Matthew Cochran, 35, of Greenville.

Larry Douglas, 25, of Cleveland.

Choya Gee, 28, of Cleveland.

Jimmie Griffin, 49, of Cleveland.

Davion Hunter, 37, of Mound Bayou. (He was arrested in Pearl, MS)

Antuwan Jones, 36, of Grenada.

Bobby Jones, 53, of Cleveland.

Edward Leach, 44, of Sardis.

Marcus Miller, 41, of Cleveland.

Otis Robinson, 58, of Shelby.

Anthony Williams, 40, of Cleveland.

Cedric Williams, 32, of Cleveland.

Investigators said individuals were indicted by a federal grand jury on May 7, 2021, and are scheduled to make their initial appearance before a United States Magistrate Judge in the Northern District of Mississippi on Wednesday.