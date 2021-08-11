Federal funding announced for HBCUs in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF) and other emergency COVID-19 funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the Mississippi’s Second Congressional District.

Through the CARES Act, Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSSA), and American Rescue Plan Act (ARP), funding for higher education was prioritized to combat challenges faced in higher education due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds are listed below:

HBCUCARES ActCRRSSAARP
Alcorn State University$13,826,023$19,272,624$33,482,855
Coahoma Community College$6,896,253$9,980,903$19,112,009
Jackson State University$25,756,274$34,691,880$60,437,863
Mississippi Valley State University$7,447,701$11,685,262$22,861,645
Tougaloo College$3,244,023$4,419,529$7,924,421
Hinds Community College – Utica Campus$25,235,677$48,258,221$85,095,369
Total$82,405,951$128,308,419$228,914,162

