OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The federal trial for a former Mississippi teacher started on Monday, December 11.

Toshemie Wilson, a former teacher at Amory High School, was charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of children.

The Daily Journal reported Wilson, 48, of Okolona, could face up to 300 years in prison if he is found guilty on all of the charges.

Wilson is accused of photographing or making videos of nine minors between 2006 and 2016 while teaching at Amory High School. Investigators said Wilson targeted students in the high school’s technology club, giving them cash or drugs to perform sex acts alone or with a blow-up doll.

State education officials learned that Wilson may have abused students in November 2020 after a former student talked to a counselor. Investigators found images of boys performing sexual acts on his phone and computer.

Wilson was originally arrested by state officials in May 2021 after investigators searched his house and storage building and seized more than 300 items, including videos labeled with sexual positions and the names of Amory students.

Wilson has been held without bond in federal custody in the Lafayette County Detention Center.