GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Aquarium will be celebrating May the 4th (Star Wars Day) Wednesday, May 4 through Saturday, May 7.
Visitors will be able to attend special narrated daily programming to learn more about Darth Gator and the Duck Side of the Force. On Saturday, May 7, visitors can hit the lightspeed and visit Mississippi Aquarium to see some of their favorite friends and villains from a galaxy far far away.
The daily schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, May 4 – Friday, May 6
- Daily themed chats around campus
- Enjoy themed treats at the Pelican Pointe Cafe
Saturday, May 7
- Meet and Greet with approved costume characters
- Daily themed chats around campus
- “Build a Droid” kids craft in Changing Tides
- Enjoy themed café treats at the Pelican Pointe Café