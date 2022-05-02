GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Aquarium will be celebrating May the 4th (Star Wars Day) Wednesday, May 4 through Saturday, May 7.

Visitors will be able to attend special narrated daily programming to learn more about Darth Gator and the Duck Side of the Force. On Saturday, May 7, visitors can hit the lightspeed and visit Mississippi Aquarium to see some of their favorite friends and villains from a galaxy far far away.

The daily schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, May 4 – Friday, May 6

Daily themed chats around campus

Enjoy themed treats at the Pelican Pointe Cafe

Saturday, May 7