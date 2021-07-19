FEMA allocates $3.5 million to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced Mississippi will receive $3,518,266 through FEMA FY 2021 preparedness grants allocations.
The funds will be alloted to the State Homeland Security Grant Program’s Non-Profit Security Grant Program (NSGP-S).
|Recipient
|Amount
|B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center
|$75,984
|Black’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
|$122,794
|Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
|$87,000
|Central United Methodist Church
|$96,996
|Fountain of Life Church
|$95,880
|Freetrade Church of God
|$10,000
|Friends of Vicksburg National Military Park and Campaign
|$35,000
|Galloway Memorial United Methodist Church
|$148,500
|Grace Inspirations Church
|$150,000
|Harbor House of Jackson, Inc. dba Harbor House Chemical Dependency Services
|$57,500
|King Solomon Baptist Church
|$150,000
|Mercy Seat Missionary Baptist Church
|$13,500
|Mississippi Housing Partnership
|$34,850
|New Hope Baptist Church
|$150,000
|New Horizon Ministries, Inc. – New Horizon Child Care Center
|$75,000
|New Horizon Ministries, Inc.- New Horizon Church International
|$75,000
|Operation Shoestring
|$150,000
|Pleasant Hill Church of God
|$110,000
|Refuge Temple Church
|$56,000
|Stewpot Community Services
|$28,511
|Tougaloo College
|$150,000
|URJ Henry S. Jacobs Camp
|$100,000