FEMA allocates $3.5 million to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced Mississippi will receive $3,518,266 through FEMA FY 2021 preparedness grants allocations.

The funds will be alloted to the State Homeland Security Grant Program’s Non-Profit Security Grant Program (NSGP-S).

RecipientAmount
B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center$75,984
Black’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church$122,794
Calvary Missionary Baptist Church$87,000
Central United Methodist Church$96,996
Fountain of Life Church$95,880
Freetrade Church of God$10,000
Friends of Vicksburg National Military Park and Campaign$35,000
Galloway Memorial United Methodist Church$148,500
Grace Inspirations Church$150,000
Harbor House of Jackson, Inc. dba Harbor House Chemical Dependency Services$57,500
King Solomon Baptist Church$150,000
Mercy Seat Missionary Baptist Church$13,500
Mississippi Housing Partnership$34,850
New Hope Baptist Church$150,000
New Horizon Ministries, Inc. – New Horizon Child Care Center$75,000
New Horizon Ministries, Inc.- New Horizon Church International$75,000
Operation Shoestring$150,000
Pleasant Hill Church of God$110,000
Refuge Temple Church$56,000
Stewpot Community Services$28,511
Tougaloo College$150,000
URJ Henry S. Jacobs Camp$100,000

