JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The application period for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Swift Current Initiative has opened.

Congressman Bennie Thompson said the Biden Administration is offering local governments in Mississippi the opportunity to apply on behalf of neighbors to receive federal funding for repeatedly flooded and substantially damaged buildings that are insured under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

FEMA has awarded Mississippi $5 million for the Swift Current Initiative. Under the initiative, the Federal government will cover 90 to 100 percent of the costs for repetitive loss structures and 75 percent for substantially damaged structures.

“Climate change presents a serious threat to lives and homes in the Mississippi Delta, as natural disasters grow more frequent and severe. Mitigation funding can be a key tool in the fight against the effects of the climate crisis,” said Thompson.

For more details on the Swift Current Initiative go to FEMA’s website. Applicants should submit to Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) by July 1, 2022.