Fifty fifth anniversary of Medgar Ever’s assassination

Today marks the 55th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Medgar Evers.

He was shot and killed in the driveway of his home in 1963. The home is now designated as a national landmark. Community members are celebrating the legacy of the slain civil rights leader.

The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum will honor the life of Evers. There will be a reception followed by a program with Evers’ family in attendance.

In addition, the Mississippi Museum of Art will host an event focusing on artist Jason Bouldin’s portrait of Evers. This event starts at 11:30 tomorrow morning.

