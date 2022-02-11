ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A fire has burned more than 480 acres in Attala and Winston counties.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the fire started on Thursday in eastern Attala County. Officials said the fire is contained, but it was still active as of midday on Friday, February 11.

For a third day in a row, there has been low air quality from smoke in Central Mississippi. Several wildfires are active in the state.

Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) leaders are encouraging Mississippians to avoid all outdoor burning.

