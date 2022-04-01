BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Biloxi firefighters are getting new gear aimed at making their jobs safer.

Firefighters are being fitted the new equipment this week, WLOX-TV reported.

The Biloxi Fire Department purchased 82 new air packs with 183 masks. The equipment cost more than $600,000 and was purchased through a federal grant awarded to the agency last fall, the station reported.

The new compression system will convert outside air into the tanks on firefighters’ backs, WLOX reported. The new masks are also equipped with a display indicating several things like how much air is left in the tank.

The new equipment also features a voice amplifier, which makes it easier for fire crews to communicate during a fire.