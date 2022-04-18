JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined 27 other attorneys general to request better disclosure and clarity from GoFundMe.

GoFundMe has served over 50 million donors and has helped organizers raise more than $5 billion since its launch in 2010. Individuals, businesses and charities pay a fee of 2.2-2.9% plus $0.3 per transaction.

The coalition of Attorney Generals believe information on the terms of service and policies like blocking, freezing, refunding and redirecting donations are unclear and hard to find.

The coalition asked GoFundMe to respond to the following requests in a response letter:

Explain in detail how GoFundMe investigates or analyzes fundraisers on its platform, and what criteria GoFundMe uses to determine whether those fundraisers are fundraising for acceptable purposes or not.

Explain in detail how GoFundMe determines whether to block, freeze, redirect or refund donations, and what criteria GoFundMe uses to determine which avenue to take.

Explain in detail how GoFundMe handles donations when GoFundMe decides to block donations, freeze donations and/or redirect donations.

Review your policies and Terms of Service to ensue that donors are adequately and conspicuously informed at the time of their donation of the circumstances under which their donation may be blocked, frozen, redirected or refunded without their authorization by conspicuously disclosing those circumstances through the user interface on your platform.

Explain in detail the meaning of the term “unacceptable” in the context of your Terms of Service and describe whether there are additional internal policies defining it.

Articulate any steps being taken to address these issues in the form of a responsive letter or a meeting with the undersigned attorneys general.

The letter was signed by the Attorneys General of Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, U.S. Virgin Islands, Virginia and West Virginia.

View the letter here.